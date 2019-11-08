Knowing the Difference Between ID Verification and ID Authentication

Identity verification is often confused with identity authentication. Unfortunately, the two offer extremely different levels of scrutiny. Simply verifying the identity of people is no longer adequate in many situations.

From identity theft to providing false information on job applications or even making false claims about certifications and licenses; it is now more important than ever for employers to dive deeper than merely verifying the identity of potential employees and actually authenticate the claims they have made. It also works wonders for businesses that lend money, extend credit, or make long-term contracts with customers, too by offering confidence that you are working with the person you believe you are working with.

What is ID Verification?

The process of verifying IDs, for the most part, involves simply securing documentation that supports claims someone is who they say they are. It is often in the form of a driver’s license or other state identification but can also be done through a combination of identifying records, such as state identification, birth certificates, Social Security numbers, etc.

The proliferation of identity theft, cloning IDs, fake IDs, and scams make visual verifications of IDs a far less reliable method than in years past. This is why ID authentication has become such an in-demand process.

What is ID Authentication?

Digging deeper into a person’s identification than merely checking for a driver’s license, the ID authentication process offers greater insight and authority when examining a potential employee, customer, or credit applicant. ID authentication uses a combination of identifying documentation along with other information, including:

Recorded addresses.

Loan history.

Credit history.

Employment history.

Licenses and certifications.

Familial relationships.

The more information confirming the identification of a job or credit applicant, the greater confidence businesses can feel when making hiring and/or lending decisions.

It is no longer enough to engage in identity verification alone. Today’s businesses need to go the additional step of introducing identity authentication into the mix to avoid costly mistakes.

There is a careful balance between confirming and authenticating identity and making applicants feel unfairly scrutinized. Access to the latest technology can help you make important decisions in a matter of seconds. MicroBilt can help you get more mileage from your identity authentication and verification efforts. Visit today to learn more about our amazing identity verification and identity authentication products that help protect you and your business from fraud.