Important updates from Microbilt regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Learn More
Helping lenders automate and validate applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Learn More
The most powerful alternative credit data
& risk management solutions
Power your software and applications with MicroBilt’s frequently refreshed, reliably delivered, data APIs. Designed for everything from loan origination and identity confirmation to background screening and fraud detection, our APIs provide quality data efficiently and cost-effectively. To test any of our APIs, register on our developer platform.Test APIs
As a consumer credit reporting agency, MicroBilt's data is not only frequently refreshed and securely maintained, it meets the highest standards of consumer data quality as mandated through federal regulations.
