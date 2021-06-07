Important updates from Microbilt regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Learn More
Helping lenders automate and validate applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Learn More

The most powerful alternative credit data
& risk management solutions

API

Put our API’s to work for you.

Power your software and applications with MicroBilt’s frequently refreshed, reliably delivered, data APIs. Designed for everything from loan origination and identity confirmation to background screening and fraud detection, our APIs provide quality data efficiently and cost-effectively. To test any of our APIs, register on our developer platform.

Test APIs

Find Custom Solutions

Use these innovative products to build your business.

Risk Verification Database

Look at historical data on a bank account to predict if an electronic check or ACH debit will process without returning.
Instant Bank Verification

Verify banking and identity by looking back at transactional data.
Connect Consumer Report

Provides a score based on predictive alternative credit data.

Data you can count on.

As a consumer credit reporting agency, MicroBilt's data is not only frequently refreshed and securely maintained, it meets the highest standards of consumer data quality as mandated through federal regulations.

API

Resources

About Security

Security Center

Security is our top priority. Learn more about how we are taking an active role in protecting you from security risks.

